Umpire Aurelie Tourte showed quick reactions to avoid a potentially “nasty” incident after Lorenzo Musetti mishit a ball towards her at the French Open.

With Stefanos Tsitsipas serving in the first set on Court Philippe Chatrier, Musetti fired a forehand return towards the umpire’s chair.

Ad

Tourte managed to stick her hand up to block the ball as it travelled towards her position.

Roland-Garros 'Dominating all the players' - Wilander says Swiatek has 'no weaknesses' AN HOUR AGO

“Could have been nasty,” said Chris Bradman on Eurosport commentary.

Umpire Arnaud Gabas suffered a fractured eye socket when he was struck by a ball that Denis Shapovalov smashed in anger during a Davis Cup match against Great Britain in 2017.

Musetti received from 4-1 down in the first set to move two sets up against fourth seed Tsitsipas.

Musetti was in a similar position against Novak Djokovic last year at the French Open but couldn’t close out the win and retired in the fifth set as he couldn’t “win a point”.

“It’s not an injury,” he said afterwards.

“It’s, well, just a little bit of cramps and a little bit of low back pain. I was not anymore able to win a point, and so was not really…grateful also for the crowd that was there, so I decided to retire.

“There was no chance that I could win a point, so I decided to retire because I think it was the best thing to do it.”

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Dominating all the players' - Wilander says Swiatek has 'no weaknesses' AN HOUR AGO