Tennis

'That's a pity' - Frustration bubbles over for Jessica Pegula against Iga Swiatek in first set at French Open

'That's a pity' - Frustration bubbles over for Jessica Pegula against Iga Swiatek in the first set at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:40, 42 minutes ago