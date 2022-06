Tennis

'That was a bit chilly!' - Tim Henman and Alex Corretja talk about Holger Rune handshake controversy

Tim Henman and Alex Corretja give their thoughts about the handshake controversy surrounding Holger Rune. Both said it was a little immature but put it down to just his youth, adding that there are a lot of positives for the Dane. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:24, an hour ago