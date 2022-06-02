Eurosport experts Tim Henman and Alex Corretja have offered words of advice to teenager Holger Rune after the Dane appeared to offer a “frosty” handshake to victor Casper Ruud at the end of their quarter-final match at Roland-Garros.

Ruud won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 to set up a semi-final clash with Marin Cilic for a place in Sunday’s final, and Henman believes Rune may regret his somewhat petulant actions.

Ad

He said: "That was certainly a pretty frosty handshake. I don't know what their history is. But I think from Casper’s reaction, he was a little bit disappointed.

Roland-Garros Casper Ruud - Holger Rune - Roland-Garros Highlights 8 HOURS AGO

"And probably when Rune looks back on it in a couple of days, he'll probably realise that that probably wasn't the best way to go out. But anyway, there's a lot of other positives to focus on.

"I hope this will be a big rivalry in the future. We're talking about different rivalries in the men's and the women's game, and you look at them geographically, it's great when you get those rivalries and sometimes if there's a little bit of tension for the spectators it's all the more interesting."

Corretja hopes Rune will mature with age and led the plaudits for the 19-year-old for his aggressive style of play.

"There's a lot of positive things. I like the way Rune plays, the way he moves, the way he goes for it," said Corretja.

"But of course, I think if someone is in the locker room and tell him like, 'what about that handshake?', it's like, you need to go and say 'Casper, you played very well. Congratulations, all the best for you. I'm going to try my best for the future. I wish I can be there the next time and beat you.'

'A big day for Norwegian tennis!' - Ruud hails Eikeri for reaching mixed doubles final

"But he's just young. And this is my opinion. He's such a nice kid, you see him smiling and laughing on the court. But of course, he has to learn and of course, he's disappointed. He feels like he can beat him and that's why I think he shakes hands like that."

Ruud and Cilic will go head-to-head in a tantalising match-up at Roland Garros on Saturday afternoon.

Roland-Garros 'I had a lot of nerves' - Ruud battles past Rune to reach first French Open semi-final 9 HOURS AGO