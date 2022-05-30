Eurosport tennis expert Barbara Schett believes the WTA will speak to Roland-Garros organisers over the disparity in matches selected for the night sessions at the French Open.

Of the 10 singles matches selected for the late slot on Court Philippe-Chatrier so far this year, the only women’s encounter was Alize Cornet’s second-round win over Jelena Ostapenko.

Ad

Rafael Nadal will take on great rival Novak Djokovic in Tuesday’s night match, and Schett believes the discrepancy will become a topic for the WTA players in future meetings.

Roland-Garros 'Three main reasons' - Wilander says Big 3 cost Cilic more Grand Slams 8 MINUTES AGO

“I think the women are definitely talking about the night sessions and I’m sure it’ll come up in the players’ meetings as well, that women want to have more night sessions – not only one out of 10,” Schett said.

Highlights: Cornet wows home corwd with win over former champion Ostapenko

"This will be addressed by the WTA, I’m sure some of the players or the head of the WTA will speak to Roland-Garros and say ‘okay, we would like to have a little more equality’ – so it’s definitely a topic among the players. "

Roland-Garros first implemented night sessions last year, although it does not have unwavering support, with 13-time winner Nadal admitted he is not a fan.

Nadal’s 59th meeting with Djokovic is arguably the pick of the French Open quarter-finals, meaning the Spaniard will have to put his aversions to one side on Tuesday.

'Much harder to spin' - Wilander explains differences between day and night conditions

Schett added: “You have to put the best matches at night, that’s for sure, and I would have loved to have seen a few more women’s matches. I think if you schedule a women’s match it would be great to see a doubles match afterwards.

“The only worry is that for the tournament director they are selling these night sessions individually, and if you have a match which is too short, the crowd will not like it.

“What has to be done is a few more women’s night matches and a doubles later. Then everyone is happy.”

This year’s edition is also Amelie Mauresmo’s first as tournament director, and Schett believes next year’s schedule will look different if WTA end up talking to the former world No. 1.

'Oh dear!' - Corretja reacts to Nadal v Djokovic being played at night

“It is the first year for her, and she was questioned a lot of times about the night sessions. She made it very clear she is going to choose the matches which she thinks are the best matches – the most entertaining, the tightest,” Schett said.

“I think she’s done a great job, it’s not easy to do a schedule. It’s always easier for people watching, to complain and argue, but so far she has done extremely well.

“Next year, things will probably look different, I am sure the WTA will speak to her as well to put on a few more women’s [night] matches.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'What a performance! - Cilic seals win over Medvedev 11 MINUTES AGO