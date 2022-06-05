Eurosport expert John McEnroe has given his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's incredible tally of French Open titles at Roland-Garros and if it will ever be beaten.

Nadal received an ovation he will likely never forget as he walked out onto the court for the French Open final with Casper Ruud seeking an astonishing 14th crown at the tournament he has come to call his own.

The 13-time champion at Roland-Garros strode onto Court Philippe-Chatrier to a wild and warm reception ahead of the men's showpiece on the famous red dirt in Paris.

Talk of a potential retirement has been swirling around the tournament given Nadal's prolonged injury struggles and even the legendary Spaniard's own words about the pain he has to endure to compete at the highest level.

Given all the rumours, McEnroe paid tribute to the remarkable number of titles the King of Clay has racked up at Roland-Garros and said he was as certain as he could be that the tally would never be beaten.

“It’s beyond belief," McEnroe told Eurosport. "It took a player - [Pete] Sampras - 35 years to catch Roy Emerson. We were thinking it would be another 30 years [before the record was broken again], and now it’s one, two, three guys.

"Most of us thought it would be Novak [Djokovic], but then there was that horrible debacle in Australia. I don’t think Novak thought that Rafa would go and win [the Australian Open].

"Djokovic came [to Roland-Garros] thinking ‘I’ve got to catch this guy’, and then Rafa stepped up to the plate again. If anyone comes close to this, I will stand on my head and do an entire telecast - if Eurosport invites me back in 15 years and Casper Ruud has just won his 14th straight French Open - I will stand on my head the entire telecast.

"This will never, ever, ever happen again in our sport, that one male - or female - will win as many of these events, so enjoy it while we can. [Rafa] has been giving signs that maybe he might not play anymore, possibly. I don’t know if that’s true, but it sounds conceivable that it’s going to be his last match.

"He’s talked about not playing Wimbledon… why would he not play Wimbledon if he’s won the Australian and the French? He could win the Grand Slam, so we’ll see.”

No player - besides perhaps the retiring Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a true home favourite in Paris - can enjoy the kind of warmth of feeling that Nadal does at Roland-Garros given all he has achieved at the tournament, and that was reflected once again by the lengthy applause he received by the Parisian crowd.

It was a truly spine-tingling moment as Nadal walked on court and it set the stage perfectly for the final which is to ensue on Sunday to bring the 2022 edition of the clay-court Grand Slam to a close.

"Casper's evolution over these years has been extraordinary," he told Eurosport. "He reached his 150th and today he is one of the best players in the world.

"He has been in the top-10 for more than a year, he is one of the players who has progressed the most. He has done an impressive job with his father and I think we [the Academy] have collaborated. We are totally proud of this collaboration.

"We are lucky to have worked with one of the most educated tennis players on the professional circuit. We cannot be more than happy to see a player from the Academy reach the Roland-Garros final.

“It is a great source of satisfaction that Rafa is in a new final, and it is a double joy because he is another player who has been trained here. I know it will be a difficult match for both of us, but if we have to lose with one… better to lose with Casper.

"And if Casper has to lose to someone, let it be Rafael. He already said at the time that he was his idol when he was a child. Now you have the chance to play the biggest game of the year on clay against him.

"We expect a great match and we'll see who manages to lift the trophy."

