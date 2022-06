Tennis

'Too loud or no?!' - Watch as Coco Gauff complains about Martina Trevisan's grunting in French Open exchange

'Too loud or no?!' - Watch as Coco Gauff complains about Martina Trevisan's grunting in a tense French Open exchange during their semi-final. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:38, 8 minutes ago