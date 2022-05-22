Mats Wilander has been speaking highly of Carlos Alcaraz as the Spaniard prepares to face Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round at Roland-Garros.

Speaking to Alize Lim, the Eurosport expert was full of praise for the sixth seed, who is looking to build upon his mesmerising form that has seen him defeat Novak Djokovic in Madrid, and that was after toppling his compatriot Rafael Nadal, becoming the first teenager to defeat the 'King of Clay' on his home surface.

Ad

Wilander emphasised the mentality and the intelligence on show from the teenager, who seems unfazed on the big occasion, despite his age.

Roland-Garros French Open order of play, Day 1 - Zverev, Alcaraz and Jabeur in action 21 HOURS AGO

‘Yeah, I mean, it’s kind of back to what we are used to in the eighties," Wilander said on Eurosport.

"I was 17 when I won here in 1982… Boris Becker was even younger than me when he won Wimbledon in 1985 and people always talk about ‘why can you not be 18, 19 anymore’, because the game is so physical.

"I think that it’s mental and I think Carlos Alcaraz has this unbelievably positive attitude. He’s very strong physically, he understands the game with hitting drop shots and hitting power shots - especially with the forehand - but more than anything, it’s the mentality that he’s not 19, he’s like 29, when he’s playing on the court.

'I'm a different person than in Paris 12 months ago' - rising star Alcaraz

"He loves being on the big court[s]; he has an unbelievable conversation with Juan Carlos Ferrero whilst he’s playing, and I feel like he’s not afraid of anything, or anybody."

It's huge praise from a man who was twice a record-breaker at the French Open; Wilander won his maiden title in his first attempt as he referred to in 1982, becoming the first unseeded winner of a singles event in the process.

Alacaraz faces Londero in his first-round match-up with Londero, and you can stream the match live and on-demand on discovery+.

Carlos Alcaraz Image credit: Getty Images

- - -

Roland-Garros Henman tips Nadal as 'slight favourite' for French Open if foot is fine YESTERDAY AT 08:01