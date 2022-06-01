Alex Corretja believes Daria Kasatkina will find it difficult to deal with Iga Swiatek’s “complete” game when the two face off in the French Open semi-final.

Corretja thinks world No. 1 Swiatek’s remarkable run of form means she will have the advantage when the pair meet on Philippe-Chatrier on Thursday afternoon.

“I think she does [have a psychological advantage due to her winning run], of course,” the Spaniard told Alize Lim after Swiatek’s straight-sets win.

“She’s won so many matches everybody respects you and also you [opponents] have some doubts about whether they will be able to beat her.

“Because when you are winning and winning from one side you feel like you know what to do in every moment, and on the other side you doubt if you are going to hurt her game, so I think it’s tough when you know she’s been winning so many matches in a row, yes.

“[Swiatek’s] movement is better, of course, and I think also she is hitting more secure, hitting a little bit of more spin on her forehand because it gives her the chance to then step into the court. Also, her backhand is working very well across and down the line, like she did on match point and her serve is also good.

“So I think, overall, she is very complete and it’s very difficult to find a spot where you can hurt her. Maybe try to dictate a little bit more towards her forehand to see if she struggles, but that’s very difficult if you don’t have much power."

Corretja believes Swiatek's gameplan will be to apply plenty of pressure against Kasatkina early on and look to overpower her Russian opponent.

He said: “For Iga I think she will dictate a lot. I think Kasatkina has been doing an unbelievable job. She is defending and running and putting so many balls on the court, she is like a wall when you play against her, but of course it feels like it will depend a lot on Iga because she is going to be the one offering different things.

“I think Kasatkina will need to play very deep in that match because if she plays short she is going to be running from side to side and we know that Kasatkina isn’t hitting too hard. I believe the Pole will step in and try to put a lot of pressure on her.”

Corretja also thinks Swiatek is displaying greater composure on court than before her impressive winning streak.

“I think she [Swiatek] is controlling much more of her emotions," he added.

"But that’s why I asked her if she still feels nervous when you are winning so many matches, and of course, everyone gets nervous but that’s why I asked her, maybe if you win so many matches you don’t feel as stressed out. Maybe that’s the difference between being nervous and stressed.

“I believe there is a bit of a difference or being anxious. I feel like now she is like ‘okay, I want to be on court but she knows she is going to control that’.”

