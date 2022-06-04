Zverev is now a major doubt for Wimbledon after rolling his ankle at the end of the second set. The severity of the injury was obvious immediately, as the German screamed in agony.

Ad

His brother Mischa told Eurosport Germany: "Sascha never cries! Something bad must have happened! That's impossible!

Roland-Garros 'No one is stronger mentally than Rafa' - Evert and Wilander on Ruud v Nadal 13 HOURS AGO

"The ankle was gone. That was an angle, in that position nothing can stick. He couldn't get up. He was really screaming."

The 25-year-old left the court in a wheelchair before returning to the court on crutches, informing the umpire he could no longer continue.

In a video message on Twitter, Zverev said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.

“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.

“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it.”

It had been a pulsating semi-final up until that point with the score at 7-6 (8) 6-6 in Nadal’s favour, before Zverev withdrew.

The Spaniard is now through to his 14th Roland Garros final as he prepares take on Norway’s Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final.

The Norwegian is gearing up for an emotional occasion after graduating through Nadal’s Mallorca academy, which he moved to in 2018.

"Looking up to Rafa, the player I’m going to play in the final, he never complains," he said. "Perfect. He’s a perfect example of how you should be on court, never give up, never complain. He’s been my idol for all my life.

"It’s amazing, he’s the last player of the big three of the top players in the world I have never played against. This is perfect timing and worth the wait. To play him in the Grand Slam final will be a special moment for me, and hopefully for him - he’s going to be playing a student from his academy. It’s going to be a fun one."

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

Roland-Garros 'I wonder which Rafa will show up' - Evert previews Ruud v Nadal in French Open final 13 HOURS AGO