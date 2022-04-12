Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open, his team said in a statement.

And he has now withdrawn from the Barcelona Open, which runs from April 18 to 24.

"Rafa has just been withdrawn from the entry list in Barcelona," his team told Reuters

"We don't know yet when he will be at his first tournament on clay this year. Hopefully, soon."

The injury has cast a shadow on Nadal’s participation at the French Open – the Spaniard’s favoured Grand Slam – which begins on May 22.

The Spaniard has already missed the curtain-raiser for the clay season in Monte Carlo, and will now miss another event on the ATP circuit.

Should the four to six week diagnosis be correct, then Nadal's return could be at the Madrid Open on May 1.

This is then followed by the Italian Open on May 8, before the ATP 250 events in Geneva and Lyon (May 15) and then the aforementioned French Open a week later.

