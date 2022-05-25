Alexander Zverev left Eurosport commentator John McEnroe and many Parisian fans baffled by some of his play early on in his second-round match at the French Open.

The fiery German, who is seeded No. 3 at Roland-Garros, slumped horribly early on against Sebastian Baez of Argentina as he lost the opening set 6-2 and found himself down a break in the second.

A catalogue of errors and issues blighted Zverev's early play in the match as Baez capitalised ruthlessly. Indeed, the 21-year-old from Buenos Aires could barely believe his luck at times as his opponent struggled.

McEnroe, who was on commentary for Eurosport during the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier, could not believe what he was watching - particularly with one moment early in the second set.

Zverev wound himself up ready for a big smash, only to realise that the ball hadn't bounced as high as he had predicted. He was forced to stoop down low and made a total hash of the effort as he fired it long.

"Oh! What in the world is going on?!" exclaimed McEnroe in the booth.

"Who is seeded three here? Baez or Zverev? Wow!"

In what amounted to a brutal few minutes for the 25-year-old, he also got booed for yelling at his camp up in the stands with his father seemingly the object of his frustrations.

The Paris crowd appeared to take exception to his angry reaction after what was a strange double-fault. Serving in windy conditions, he had attempted a big second serve which went very wrong.

"I don't think his father told him to try a 130mph second serve at break point down in the mind, but maybe we will find out!" quipped McEnroe.

Zverev has found himself in a nightmare section of the draw with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and rising star Carlos Alcaraz all in his half at Roland-Garros.

