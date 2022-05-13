The French Open is set to start later this month as tennis’ top stars compete for the second Grand Slam title of the year.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be the favourites in the men’s draw while women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be aiming to win the tournament for a second time after victory in 2020.

Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova are the defending champions, although it is not known if the Czech will be playing as she has not featured since February due to injury.

When does the 2022 French Open start, when is the draw, and what is the schedule?

When does the tournament start and what are the dates?

The qualifying event runs from May 16 to May 20, ahead of the main draw starting on May 22.

Night sessions were introduced last year and will be scheduled every day from May 23 to June 3.

The schedule for the main draw (all times BST) is:

May 22, 23, 24 - men’s and women’s first round (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 8pm on May 23 and 24)

May 25, 26 - men’s and women’s second round (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 8pm)

May 27, 28 - men’s and women’s third round (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 8pm)

May 29, 30 - men’s and women’s fourth round (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 8pm)

May 31, June 1 - men’s and women’s quarter-finals (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 8pm)

June 2, 3 - men’s and women’s semi-finals (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 8pm)

June 4 - women's final (2pm)

June 5 - men's final (2pm)

When is the draw?

The date for the draw has not been confirmed yet, but will likely be on May 19.

The men’s and women’s singles draws each consist of 104 direct entries, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards. There will be 32 players seeded in each of the draws.

Who will be the top seeds?

Swiatek will lead the women’s field after soaring to the top of the rankings. Defending champion Krejkicova is currently world No. 2 but could miss out due to injury.

Djokovic will be the men’s top seed if he at least reaches the semi-finals of the Italian Open this week, otherwise he will be replaced by Daniil Medvedev, who is returning from injury at next week's Geneva Open.

Rafael Nadal, who is a 13-time champion in Paris, will be seeded either fourth or fifth, depending on results in Rome.

Will Russian and Belarusian players be in the draw?

Yes.

They will not compete under the name or flags of Russia and Belarus though.

Daniil Medvedev Image credit: Getty Images

Will there be any restrictions or curfew?

Two of the most memorable moments from last year’s French Open came in the night sessions.

With a curfew in place due to Covid-19 rules, fans had to grudgingly leave midway during Djokovic’s quarter-final match with Matteo Berrettini. It was expected that the same would happen during the semi-final between Djokovic and Nadal, but this time the curfew was defied as joyous fans were allowed to stay on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

This year there will be no cap on attendances and there will not be a curfew as France has eased Covid-19 restrictions.

Djokovic will be allowed to play despite being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Is Andy Murray playing?

It has not been confirmed yet, but three-time Grand Slam champion Murray looks likely to skip the French Open and instead prepare for the grass season.

Murray changed his original plan of missing the entire clay swing to play at the Madrid Open, where he won two matches before withdrawing with illness ahead of a clash with Djokovic.

He is not playing the Italian Open and has only played the French Open once since 2017, losing in the first round to Stan Wawrinka in 2020.

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (R) knocks racquets with Andy Murray of Great Britain as part of COVID-19 precautions following victory in his Men's Singles first round match during day one of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros Image credit: Getty Images

Emma Raducanu will be leading the way for the British women as she competes at the Grand Slam for the first time.

Are Roger Federer and Serena Williams playing?

Two of the greats of the game will be missing the French Open.

Federer hasn’t played since Wimbledon last year due to a knee issue and may miss the entire summer. He is expected to play in the Laver Cup in September followed by the Swiss Indoors Basel in late October.

Williams has also been out since retiring with injury in the first round at Wimbledon 2021. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not given any indication when she will return to the court, but her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou has started to work with Simona Halep.

How can I watch the French Open?

You can watch the 2022 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+

Who are the favourites?

Men’s French Open

Rafael Nadal – 11/8

Carlos Alcaraz – 2/1

Novak Djokovic – 11/4

Stefanos Tsitsipas – 11/2

Alexander Zverev – 16/1

Women’s French Open

Iga Swiatek – 7/4

Simona Halep – 11/2

Paula Badosa – 12/1

Barbora Krejcikova – 14/1

Aryna Sabalenka – 20/1

