Tennis

'When you see Naomi Osaka in the first round, it won't be easy' - Amanda Anisimova on shock win at French Open

'When you see Naomi Osaka in the first round, you know it won't be easy' - Amanda Anisimova gives her reaction to her shock win at the French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:47, an hour ago