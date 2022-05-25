Eurosport expert Mischa Zverev has given his views on Roger Federer potentially returning to the tennis tour and shared an insight from a conversation with his coach, Ivan Ljubicic.

Federer, who has won eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, is set to drop off the rankings this summer as he has been inactive for a year. He is currently ranked at No. 47 in the world.

Zverev has provided a window into Federer's mentality with a reference to an encounter with his coach, Ljubicic, which makes it clear that the Swiss star is "more eager to return than anyone else" to ensure he has a fitting farewell from the sport.

"My mother and a friend met Federer's coach, Ivan Ljubicic, near Monaco," Zverev told Eurosport Germany's 'Matchball' Show.

"Ljubicic said that Roger is more eager to return than anyone else. I also think he must come back because without him tennis is almost a different sport."

