Tennis

'You'd have to be crazy to bet against him' - John McEnroe on Rafael Nadal's chances at French Open

'You'd have to be crazy to bet against him' - John McEnroe shares his thoughts on Rafael Nadal's chances of another triumph at the French Open. McEnroe has reflected on the play of Rafael Nadal a day after his extraordinary victory over his old rival, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, in their French Open quarter-final. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:48, an hour ago