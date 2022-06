Tennis

‘You just can’t beat him on Philippe-Chatrier’ – Mats Wilander after Rafael Nadal ousts Novak Djokovic at French Open

Mats Wilander was in awe of Rafael Nadal’s dominance at the French Open at Roland-Garros after he beat Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:26, 2 hours ago