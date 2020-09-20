Diego Schwartzman reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final when he beat Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(4) in the semi-finals of the Italian Open.

Schwartzman was coming off the back of a huge upset win after he had defeated Rafael Nadal on Saturday in what he described as his "best match ever."

A first set gave the Argentine an early advantage but his opponent came back to level with 7-5 in the second set.

It required a tie-break in the third for Schwartzman to claim victory, and after the match the 28-year-old said:

I'm very, very happy. I think today was a crazy match, it was really tough for us.

"On my side I'm very happy because I have the win."

