Novak Djokovic battles past debutant Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the semi-finals of the Rome Masters on Saturday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion was too good for the German qualifier who knocked out tournament surprise package Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets 6-4, 6-0 on Friday.

The Serb, who beat compatriot Filip Krajinovic on Friday to secure his place in the quarter-finals for the 14th year in a row, stormed into a 4-0 lead before clinching the first set. Koepfer showed resilience in the second, fighting back from a break down to take the second 6-4.

But after going a break up in the third and ninth games of the final set, the world number one marched into the semi-finals for the seventh year in a row where he will take on 21-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud.

