Tennis

Novak Djokovic downs Diego Schwartzman to win Rome Masters

Novak Djokovic secured his 36th Masters title with victory in Rome, taking him one ahead of Rafael Nadal in the all-time standings. Diego Schwartzman had beaten Nadal in the quarter-finals but couldn't prevent Djokovic from clinching the title for a fifth time.

