Rafael Nadal lost 6-2 7-5 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Saturday night to Diego Schwartzman.

The Spaniard, ranked at number two in the world, was almost immediately on the back foot, and slumped to a 6-2 first set loss.

Rome Masters Djokovic battles past Koepfer to reach 11th Rome Masters semi-final 8 HOURS AGO

In the second and final set, eighth-ranked Argentine Schwartzman allowed his opponent back into the match with at 5-5 before taking two consecutive games for the win.

Earlier in the day Novak Djokovic needed three sets to defeat Domink Koepfer to reach the semi-finals for the Roland Garros warm-up event.

Rafael Nadal: I miss the fans

Rome Masters Highlights: Djokovic and Nadal win through at Rome Masters YESTERDAY AT 21:32