Rafael Nadal was at his belligerent best as he swatted aside Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1 6-1 in a one-sided clash at the Rome Masters.

Carreno Busta, who reached the semi-finals at the US Open and fell short in agonising fashion to Alexander Zverev in five sets, looked lethargic and unable to compete.

Nadal was simply too good and his intensity too high for his fellow Spaniard as he continued his Roland Garros preparations with a convincing win on the red clay of Rome.

The 34-year-old, who is bidding for a remarkable 13th title in Paris, looked considerably fresher than his compatriot as he won in just one hour and 13 minutes.

Nadal is seeded number two for the traditional warm-up event for Roland Garros behind world number one Novak Djokovic, who also cruised through after shaking off the crushing disappointment of being disqualified in New York.

The Spaniard will next take on either Milos Raonic or Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the third round, having received a bye through what would have been his opening match.

