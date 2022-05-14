Defending champion Iga Swiatek thrashed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final of the Italian Open in Rome.

Swiatek was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open with a shoulder injury in April but the world number one was at her very best against her Belarussian opponent on Saturday.

Ad

The Pole was unbeatable from the baseline and punished Sabalenka's second serve with a series of lethal forehand winners.

WTA Rome Swiatek now 26 unbeaten, sinks Andreescu to reach semi-finals 21 HOURS AGO

Sabalenka saved a match point at 5-1 down, but Swiatek grabbed a fourth break of serve to take the match.

She extends her winning streak to 27 matches, just eight off Venus Williams' record streak of 36.

Swiatek will face either Ons Jabeur or Daria Kasatkina in the final, with the two playing their own semi-final later on Saturday.

More to follow...

WTA Rome Swiatek stumbles over Nadal quiz, Ruud wants Alcaraz revenge - Rome Diary YESTERDAY AT 21:43