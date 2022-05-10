Emma Raducanu's Italian Open debut came to an end after retiring against Bianca Andreescu at 6-2 2-1 due to a back injury.

The 19-year-old has struggled with several niggling injuries this year, including blisters on her racquet hand at the Australian Open and blisters on her feet during the Billie Jean King Cup.

Raducanu was a set and a break down in her first meeting against the Canadian when she decided she could not longer play on.

Andreescu, who is playing in only her third tournament since taking a break from the sport in 2019 due to a knee injury and to work on her mental health, will play Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo next.

"It's definitely been difficult but I'm slowly getting to my top form which I'm very pleased about," Andreescu told Amazon Prime aftewards.

"I hope Emma's injury or whatever she is dealing with isn't so bad. She is an amazing player.

"I watched her in the US Open finals, I expected it to be a tougher match, but obviously she's dealing with something so hopefully she's going to be OK. I'm just super happy with how I played."

Raducanu just about held her opening service game in the first set after rescuing three break points. But after a quick love hold of serve from Andreescu, the Brit did go a break down at 2-1 when she double faulted on her serve.

Andreescu took control of the set when she went a double break up - and her fourth game in a row - after firing a blistering backhand crosscourt return.

At 5-2 down, Raducanu called on the physio due to an issue with her lower back before leaving the court for a medical timeout. After a lengthy delay Raducanu returned to action.

But when she fired a backhand long at 1-1 in the second set to hand Andreescu a break advantage, the world No. 12 called on the physio again.

Raducanu could be heard saying "I can't move" before the match came to an end.

Both players won their first Grand Slam title at the US Open as teenagers – Andreescu as a 19-year-old in 2019 and Raducanu as an 18-year-old in 2021.

