Iga Swiatek’s fantastic recent run in 2022 continued in Rome as she defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-2 to defend her Italian Open title.

Swiatek, a firm favourite to win this year's French Open, broke down into tears on the clay after sealing her fifth straight title and her 28th successive win.

Ad

It is the first time the world No.1 has ever defended a title and only dropped four games en route to a convincing win in one hour and 23 minutes.

WTA Rome Swiatek goes 27 unbeaten to set up final with Jabeur in Rome 14/05/2022 AT 11:57

Swiatek now has the longest winning streak on the WTA tour since Justine Henin got up to 32 in 2008. Swiatek has only dropped 28 games in her last eight WTA finals.

"I want to congratulate Ons because she had such a good run on the clay court," Swiatek said in her victory speech after the match.

"You have shown fight, spirit, so much variety that it's really nice to have you on tour. Your tennis is different and your tennis is really interesting for women's tennis I think.

"It wasn't easy for the whole week to play every day, but the crowd gave me so much energy that it was no nice to play here and be in Rome.

"I agree with Ons in terms of good pasta. I am going to celebrate with a lot of tiramisu. No regrets!"

Jabeur said: "I want to congratulate Iga for the great run. Her team are doing a great job. You are all a great inspiration for us so thank you."

Swiatek's blistering baseline play was simply too much for Jabeur, who was playing with far less variety than witnessed in previous matches this week, and the 20-year-old wrapped up the opening set in 37 minutes.

Tunisian Jabeur, who herself was on an 11-match winning run and looking to win back-to-back Masters titles, struggled to get into the game as she sunk to 0-4 in the second set.

The 27-year-old did manage a brief fightback to claw back two games, and she squandered four break points at 4-2 down to get back on serve, but Swiatek held on to secure a fine victory.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

WTA Rome Swiatek now 26 unbeaten, sinks Andreescu to reach semi-finals 13/05/2022 AT 14:48