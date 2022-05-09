C. Giorgi vs A. Tomljanovic | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Centrale
Not started
C. Giorgi
A. Tomljanovic
from 19:30
Camila Giorgi - Ajla Tomljanovic
Players Overview
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
- WTA ranking30
- WTA points1612
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking41
- WTA points1216
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
C. Giorgi
A. Tomljanovic
