C. Giorgi vs A. Tomljanovic | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Centrale
Not started
C. Giorgi
C. Giorgi
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
from 19:30
Camila Giorgi - Ajla Tomljanovic

Players Overview

Camila-Giorgi-headshot
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking30
  • WTA points1612
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking41
  • WTA points1216
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Camila-Giorgi-headshot
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
Italy
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Giorgi

A. Tomljanovic

