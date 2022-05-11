G. Muguruza vs Y. Putintseva | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 11.05.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
G. Muguruza (8)
Y. Putintseva (Q)
11/05
Garbiñe Muguruza - Yulia Putintseva
Players Overview
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
- WTA ranking10
- WTA points3135
- Age28
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking40
- WTA points1231
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
G. Muguruza
Y. Putintseva
