G. Muguruza vs Y. Putintseva | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 11.05.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
G. Muguruza (8)
G. Muguruza (8)
Y. Putintseva (Q)
Y. Putintseva (Q)
11/05
Garbiñe Muguruza - Yulia Putintseva

Players Overview

Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking10
  • WTA points3135
  • Age28
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking40
  • WTA points1231
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

3 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

G. Muguruza

Y. Putintseva

