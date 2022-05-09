L. Davis vs J. Ostapenko | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
L. Davis (Q)
J. Ostapenko (11)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Lauren Davis - Jelena Ostapenko
Players Overview
LaurenDavis
United States
- WTA ranking102
- WTA points644
- Age28
- Height1.57m
- Weight55kg
JelenaOstapenko
Latvia
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2725
- Age24
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
L. Davis
J. Ostapenko
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad