L. Samsonova vs J. Pegula | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
L. Samsonova
J. Pegula (13)
from 23:00
Liudmila Samsonova - Jessica Pegula
Players Overview
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
- WTA ranking25
- WTA points1682
- Age23
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking11
- WTA points3040
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Samsonova
J. Pegula
