... vs P. Badosa | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 08.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Completed
Bye
P. Badosa (2)
P. Badosa (2)
Advertisement
Ad

- Paula Badosa

Players Overview

Paula-Badosa-headshot
PaulaBadosa
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking2
  • WTA points5045
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Related matches

S. Rogers
S. Rogers
A. Riske
A. Riske
09/05
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
L. Bronzetti (WC)
L. Bronzetti (WC)
09/05
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
V. Azarenka (16)
V. Azarenka (16)
09/05
E. Raducanu (10)
E. Raducanu (10)
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
09/05
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH

WTA Rome - 8 May 2022

Follow the WTA Rome Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 8 May 2022.

Find up to date WTA Rome results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.