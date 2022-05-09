S. Stephens vs E. Alexandrova | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
E. Alexandrova
E. Alexandrova
from 23:00
Sloane Stephens - Ekaterina Alexandrova

Players Overview

Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking49
  • WTA points1128
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg
Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking31
  • WTA points1576
  • Age27
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Stephens

E. Alexandrova

