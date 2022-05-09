T. Martincová vs A. Anisimova | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
T. Martincová (Q)
A. Anisimova
from 23:00
Tereza Martincová - Amanda Anisimova
Players Overview
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking53
- WTA points1083
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking32
- WTA points1525
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
T. Martincová
A. Anisimova
