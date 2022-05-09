T. Martincová vs A. Anisimova | Rome
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 09.05.2022 | Foro Italico
Not started
T. Martincová (Q)
T. Martincová (Q)
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Tereza Martincová - Amanda Anisimova

Players Overview

Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking53
  • WTA points1083
  • Age27
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking32
  • WTA points1525
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tereza-Martincová-headshot
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

T. Martincová

A. Anisimova

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

P. Martic (Q)
P. Martic (Q)
4
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
1
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
4
1
S. Halep
S. Halep
6
1
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
M. Trevisan (WC)
M. Trevisan (WC)
from 10:00
A. Kalinina
A. Kalinina
M. Keys
M. Keys
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH

WTA Rome - 9 May 2022

Follow the WTA Rome Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 9 May 2022.

Find up to date WTA Rome results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.