Tennis

Rublev - Federer, Nadal, Djokovic know they are still the 'top ones' in tennis

Reaction from Andrey Rublev after the Russian claimed the Mubadala Tennis Championship title in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday following a hard-fought straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(2), victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Great Britain.

00:01:48, 9 minutes ago