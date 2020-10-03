Rublev, seeded 13th at Roland Garros, had lost his only previous meeting against two-time Grand Slam finalist Anderson at the 2015 U.S. Open but did not face a single breakpoint against the 34-year-old on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 22-year-old, who arrived in Paris after winning the ATP title in Hamburg by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, broke Anderson's serve once in the opening set and twice in the next two to complete the win in an hour and 34 minutes.

Roland-Garros men's doubles Murray and Skupski into French Open quarters AN HOUR AGO

In his first appearance in the fourth round of the claycourt Grand Slam, former junior world number one Rublev will play the winner of the third round match between Hungarian Marton Fucsovics and Thiago Monteiro of Brazil. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Christian Radnedge)

Roland-Garros Highlights: Altmaier causes huge upset with win over Berrettini AN HOUR AGO