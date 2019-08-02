Russian official suspended for failing to report corrupt approach

The offences were committed when she was approached in July 2017 and offered payment to manipulate scores on her personal digital assistant (PDA), which would have helped gamblers profit by making certain bets.

Although she refused, she was pulled up because she had not disclosed the approach to the TIU as required by the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP).

However, the TIU said that four months of the ban and the fine were suspended on the condition that she commit no more offences.

"The sanction was imposed by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Jayne Mulcahy QC, following a decision reached on May 24 this year which found that Ms Teryaeva had committed two non-reporting offences," the TIU said in a statement.

"As a result of the suspension Ms Teryaeva cannot officiate in or attend any tennis event authorised or sanctioned by the governing bodies of the sport until Oct. 1, 2019."

