Tennis

Sam Querrey beats Roberto Bautista Agut to reach semi-finals in Mallorca

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Sam Querrey advanced to the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open following a 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Roberto Bautista Agut. The American next faces the winner of the last quarter-final on Thursday between Feliciano Lopez and Adrian Mannarino for a place in Sunday's final.

00:00:46, an hour ago