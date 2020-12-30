Sam Querrey has been given a suspended fine of $20,000 after a breach of Covid-19 protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October.

The American had been told to isolate in his hotel room at the event after testing positive for Covid-19, but according to organisers left on a private plane.

He apparently would not open his hotel door to tournament officials and then departed the country in the early hours of October 13.

A statement from the ATP regarding their investigation said: “The investigation reviewed the full circumstances surrounding the incident and concluded Mr. Querrey’s conduct to be contrary to the integrity of the game under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code of Conduct. As a result, the ATP has issued a fine of US$20,000.

“Taking into consideration Mr. Querrey’s many years of otherwise good standing with the ATP and other mitigating factors, the fine is suspended and will be lifted subject to Mr. Querrey committing no further breaches of health and safety protocols related to Covid-19 within a probationary six-month period.”

Querrey has five days to appeal the decision.

