Sam Querrey has withdrawn from the St Petersburg Open after testing positive for Coronavirus.

The world no. 11 was set to play in a doubles match alongside compatriot Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday against Russian duo Daniil Golubev and Evgeny Tyurnev.

He was recently knocked out in the first round of the French Open in five sets by Russian Andrey Rublev.

