'San Diego is something very good for me' - Casper Ruud on winning first ATP hardcourt title v Cameron Norrie

Casper Ruud: "I played like, we all know such a great player like Andy Murray. And then from there we went. I played better and better and better. And today I mean, I topped it off with probably one of my best matches of the year. So I don't know what it was, but I guess San Diego is something very good for me."

00:01:28, 32 minutes ago