Mischa Zverev has said his brother Alexander is ‘doing well’ after undergoing surgery for ligament tears.
Alexander Zverev - also known as Sascha - was forced to withdraw from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal in the second set after turning on his ankle.
The German world number three admitted it was a ‘difficult moment’ for him last week.
But his brother says he is smiling again and shone further light on the details of the injury.
“The ligaments were damaged, but the syndesmosis ligament and the capsule are intact,” he told Eurosport Germany.
All the other joints and the cartilage are also fine. It is really only the ligaments that have suffered.
"He is doing very well under the circumstances, he immediately had a smile on his face and we spoke on the phone several times.”
However, Mischa also admitted his brother was looking for distractions to alleviate the boredom of injury.
"Sascha said: ‘Come over, I’m bored, let’s play Playstation,’" added Mischa.
“He gave me a Lego package with 9,000 pieces for the birth of my second son. I think I’ll give it back to him, because now he has enough time to build the Colosseum.
Mischa added that Sascha was set to leave hospital in a ‘few days’ before returning to his home in Monaco.
