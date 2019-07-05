Saturday's order of play at Wimbledon
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1200 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
1-Ash Barty (Australia) v Harriet Dart (Britain)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
27-Lucas Pouille (France) v 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
COURT ONE
11-Serena Williams (U.S.) v 18-Julia Goerges (Germany)
9-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 19-Johanna Konta (Britain)
Joao Sousa (Portugal) v Dan Evans (Britain)
COURT TWO (1000)
Magda Linette (Poland) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
