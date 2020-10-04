The 28-year-old Schwartzman was simply too solid for his unseeded opponent as he reached the last eight for the second time.
Schwartzman, like 12-times champion Rafa Nadal, has not dropped a set in his four matches and will face either Dominic Thiem or Hugo Gaston for a semi-final berth. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
