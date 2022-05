Tennis

Sebastian Baez claims maiden ATP title in Estoril

21-year old Argentine Sebastian Baez capped a dream week at the Estoril Open with one of his most dominant performances of the tournament to claim his first ATP Tour title. It was not meant to be for fifth seed Frances Tiafoe in Estoril once again, as the American lost his second final in Portugal - this time 2-6 3-6. Credit: Amazon Prime.

