Tennis

Sebastian Baez defeats Albert Ramos-Vinolas in three to reach the Estoril Open final

Sebastian Baez reached the final of the Estoril Open with a 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 6-0 victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas. The Argentine was far too strong for his Spanish opponent in the opening set, but struggled in the second, only just managing to force a tiebreak. Ramos-Vinolas took that to force a deciding set, but Baez kicked up a gear and smashed his opponent to take the match. Credit: Amazon Prime

00:01:03, an hour ago