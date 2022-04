Tennis

Sebastian Baez fights back to beat Richard Gasquet and reach semi-finals at Estoril Open

Argentina's Sebastian Baez fought back from a set down to beat 2015 champion Richard Gasquet of France by 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, in almost two hours to reach semi-finals in Estoril Open on Friday. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:08, an hour ago