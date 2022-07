Tennis

Second-seed Andrey Rublev beats Laslo Djere for semi-final spot in Sweden

After being denied the chance to play at Wimbledon, Russia's Andrey Rublev continued to bounce back from any disappointment with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Laslo Djere at the Swedish Open on Friday. The second seed will play Sebastian Baez of Argentina in the semi-finals.

00:00:57, 3 minutes ago