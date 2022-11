Tennis

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti continues fine form as he brushes aside Chun-Hsin Tseng

Second seed Lorenzo Musetti beat Chun-Hsin Tseng 4-2, 4-2, 4-2 at The Next Gen Finals in Milan on Tuesday. Italian Musetti continued to impress on home soil as he made it 8 wins in his last 10 matches. After beating World No.17 Marin Cilic and World No.4 Casper Ruud at the Paris Masters, he's hotly tipped to make the final here. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:00:39, 41 minutes ago