Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Olympia take to the tennis court

Serena Olympia

Image credit: Instagram

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

It's official: Serena Williams has been upstaged by her two-year-old daughter Olympia on the tennis court.

"Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)." Serena wrote on Instagram, displaying pictures of her daughter shadowing her every move on the court in a matching outfit.

The 23-Grand Slam champion's celebrity mates were big fans. Dwayne Wade commented: ‘If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve seen.’

Her also somewhat famous sister, Venus, wrote: "I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!"

Here at Eurosport, we endorse this kind of content.

