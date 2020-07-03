Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter Olympia take to the tennis court

Serena Olympia
Image credit: Instagram
It's official: Serena Williams has been upstaged by her two-year-old daughter Olympia on the tennis court.
"Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)." Serena wrote on Instagram, displaying pictures of her daughter shadowing her every move on the court in a matching outfit.
The 23-Grand Slam champion's celebrity mates were big fans. Dwayne Wade commented: ‘If this isn’t the cutest thing I’ve seen.’
Her also somewhat famous sister, Venus, wrote: "I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!"
Here at Eurosport, we endorse this kind of content.
