Serena Williams pleased with tough test on WTA return

Serena Williams was given a tough test on her WTA return in the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.
Can Serena Williams finally win what would be a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam? She is the favourite to triumph at the 2020 US Open in New York.
Dominic Thiem produced some high quality tennis to beat 18-year-old rising star Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in the Bett1 Aces final.
Tennis Exhibition Berlin: Highlights Petkovic vs Svitolina
Tennis Exhibition Berlin: Highlights Zverev vs Bautista Agut
Anastasija Sevastova swept aside Elina Svitolina for the loss of only two games at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Dominic Thiem overcame a strong early challenge from Tommy Haas at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Petra Kvitova came from a set down to beat Andrea Petkovic and reach the final of the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Jannik Sinner produced an impressive display to beat Roberto Bautista Agut at the Bett1 Aces in Berlin.
Bett1 Aces Highlights: 42-year-old Tommy Haas beats Jan-Lennard Struff.