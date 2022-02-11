Serena Williams says she has been “prepared” for retirement for “over a decade”, and is keen to have more children.

Williams, 40, has not played since retiring with injury in the first round of Wimbledon last summer.

She is expected to return to the tour as she continues her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

However, Williams is in the twilight of her career and is already thinking about the next step after tennis.

"I am prepared for that day, I've been prepared for that day for over a decade," Williams told Entertainment Tonight.

"So, I've always…if you've seen King Richard [the acclaimed film about the Williams sisters starring Will Smith as Richard Williams] you know that my dad always said you got to prepare, so I've been prepared for that.

“You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

Williams has been balancing professional tennis with motherhood since giving birth to daughter Olympia four years ago.

She has greatly cut down on her playing schedule, although she has still reached four Grand Slam finals and two semi-finals since winning the Australian Open in 2017.

The former world No 1 says she wants more kids with husband Alexis Ohanian.

"I definitely want to have more kids, it's just like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance.

"I don't know, it's always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure," she said.

Williams missed this year's Australian Open following advice from her medical team, saying she is not where she “needs to be physically to compete”.

She admits that she finds some days “overwhelming” as she balances the different areas of her life.

“Some days it’s harder than the others…because I’m still a mom and I’m still a wife and I’m still, you know, I want to be able to spend time and I like to be good at things. I want to be the best mom, you know, and I just have a wonderful team around me.

“There are days that are overwhelming…but I’m just like, ‘OK, I just got to like, figure it out and just make it work’.”

When might Williams return?

Aside from posting workout videos on social media, Williams has not given any update on her health or when she might return to the tour.

Clearly winning a 24th Grand Slam title remains the priority and her schedule will be tailored around that, with Wimbledon probably her best shot at another major win.

If she is looking to test herself soon then there are back-to-back WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami coming up in March. Then it’s on to the clay, which Williams has largely avoided in the last few years.

If she doesn’t get out on the clay then Williams could head to Wimbledon on June 27 having not played competitively for a year.

Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou said last year that he doesn’t think she will quit until she at least equals Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

"I have to believe it and she has to believe it, too. If she [doesn't], she would stop”, he said.

“After all she's achieved in her career, at her age, having a baby for the first time, having a family - it was an incredible effort to come back to tennis, unbelievable effort.

“Mental effort, physical effort, so many hours to get back in shape. She would never even start that if she didn’t think she was able to win a Grand Slam.

"That's how Serena is really exceptional. She puts the standards so high for herself, and she finds a way to match those standards, whatever she does."

